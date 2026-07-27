Television personality and Waitaki district councillor Jim Hopkins has died.

Known as a colourful character and recognisable from his red-framed glasses, Cr Hopkins made his name in broadcasting, later becoming a long-serving member of the Waitaki District Council.

Waitaki District Mayor Mel Tavendale said Cr Hopkins had a "massive sense of humour and personality that certainly lightened the mood many times at council".

"We've lost a true legend today, a friend and someone that really did break the mould and gave his all to this community."

Ms Tavendale paid tribute on her Facebook page.

"Jim was a natural orator, a media legend, a sharp and generous mind, and someone who always seemed to find his way to the side of the underdog," she said.

"Across New Zealand he was known — and, at times, famously or infamously known — as a broadcaster, columnist, author, debater and MC. He was a performer in the very best sense of the word: intelligent, satirical, quick-witted, and always entertaining."

"But beneath the comedy, the performance and the razor-sharp wit was a man who cared deeply — about fairness, about people, about community, and about this place we call home."

At the council table, he had an extraordinary attention to detail, an absolute passion for local government, and a deep love for Waitaki, she said.

The broadcaster hosted the national Young Farmer competition final for 21 years, finishing up in 2011.

His television credits included Inventions from the Shed, The Gong Show, Jim Hopkins Live and Critically Speaking.

The district council issued a statement on its website.

"Jim Hopkins is well known across New Zealand as a radio and television host, scriptwriter and author, and for the past two decades he devoted himself to the people of Waitaki through his role as a councillor," it said.

"His service, voice and commitment left a lasting mark on the district he proudly represented."

Cr Hopkins was elected on to the council as Oamaru ward councillor in 2007 and remained in office until his death in the early hours of Monday.

He also served for three years as deputy mayor, having been sworn into the role in October 2010.

Before his time in Waitaki, he served four terms as councillor on the Banks Peninsula Council.

Waitaki District Council chief executive Alex Parmley expressed his sorrow about Cr Hopkins' death.

"Jim always brought a very considered approach to his responsibilities on council, together with a wicked sense of humour and that was something we all valued," he said.

“I extend my condolences to his family and friends. We are working with Jim’s family to provide a fitting farewell for a deeply community-minded man whose commitment is something we can all look up to.”

A condolences book will be available at the council for people to sign.

A memorial service has been signalled and the council will lower its flag to half-mast as a mark of respect.