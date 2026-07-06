More heavy snow, Red rain warning for Nth Canterbury

More snow is set to affect parts of Canterbury, with up to 15cm forecast for Porters Pass (State Highway 73), and close eye is being kept on the area north of Lake Sumner where heavy rain is expected.

MetService has issued a Red heavy rain waring - its highest - for parts of North Canterbury and Marlborough from this afternoon.

Flooding remains an issue in many parts of Otago, with a State of Emergency declared in the Waitaki District this morning, and reports of surface flooding this morning as far north as Ashburton in Mid Canterbury. People were urged to travel with care.

The Red heavy rain warning has been forecast for Marlborough south of Blenheim and Canterbury about and north of Lake Sumner from 4pm today until 3am on Wednesday, with a high chance this could be upgraded to a Red Warning, MetService said.

Expect 200 to 250mm of rain, but 250 to 350mm and possibly more about the Inland and Seaward Kaikoura Ranges. During the same period 60 to 100mm is likely nearer the coast.

Dangerous river conditions, flooding, and slips likely. Dangerous driving conditions and road closures are expected.

Further south, a heavy rain warning has also been issued for Canterbury from Geraldine to Mount Sumner, and west of Ashburton and Christchurch from 10 am today until noon on Tuesday.

MetService says this area can expect 120 to 170mm of rain, especially about the foothills and high country region, and with 50 to 80mm over the plains. Rain will fall as snow above 600 metres.

At Pukeuri near Oamaru this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

People are urged to avoid closed sections of highway and to take extra care when travelling today. On other stretches of highway, while not closed, NZ Transport Agency warnings are in place and several MetService warnings remain in force for the South Island.

"With snow closures and more snow possible, people are advised to carry warm clothes, water and food in case they get stuck, or need to stop and wait for the weather to pass. Ensuring sufficient battery range or petrol in the tank is also advised in case there are detours and diversions required," a spokesman for NZTA said.

In heavy rain and flooding, NZTA reminded people to think about adjusting their speeds and travelling distances, avoiding sudden braking, and staying visible (using headlights in daytime hours). People are also urged to avoid driving through floodwaters where the depth is unclear and there may be hidden obstructions.

Looking north along State Highway 80/Aoraki-Mount Cook Road from SH80/SH8 Pukaki Junction in the Mackenzie Basin. Photo: NZTA/Waka Kotahi

Heavy snow for Porters Pass

Lake Tekapo and Mount Cook Village in the Mackenzie Basin recorded about 25cm of snow overnight on Sunday, and more snow showers were possible throughout today, a spokesman for the New Zealand Transport Agency said.

"Crews will be working to clear snow and reopen highways, but this will depend on conditions today."

MetService late this morning updated road snowfall warnings for Canterbury's Arthur's Pass and Porters Pass (SH73).

Snow flurries were possible about the summit of Porters until 6pm today, with accumulations of up to 1cm. Snow lowering to 800 metres from 6pm today with accumulations of 10cm to 15cm possible about the summit and lesser amounts down to 800 metres.

For Arthur's Pass from Monday 6pm until Tuesday 10am: Snow lowering to 800 metres with accumulations of 1 to 3cm possible about the summit and lesser amounts down to 800 metres.

A heavy snow watch is in place for South Canterbury, south of the Rangitata River, from 9am today until 3am on Tuesday. Periods of heavy snow above 700 metres, where snowfall amounts may approach warning criteria. Lesser amounts of snow down to 400 metres.

Major roads starting to reopen

Some state highways in the South Island have reopened after snow clearing work, the New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi advised today.

State Highway 8 between Fairlie and Lake Pukaki in the Mackenzie Basin had reopened for a period, but was closed again tonight with the arrival of more heavy snow, NZTA said in an update at 5pm.

Roading crews have been ploughing the highway and laying grit, but with the risk again elevated for road users, a decision has been made to close this section of highway.

People planning their travel should be prepared for the closure to remain into this evening, or overnight, given more snow is expected to fall, NZTA said.

SH8 between Omarama and Tarras (including the Lindis Pass) has reopened, as has SH85 between Becks and Kyeburn in Otago.

Meanwhile, State Highway 6 on the West Coast is fully open after a closure due to downed powerlines. Care is being urged amid ongoing strong winds in the area.

State Highway 87, Kyeburn to Outram, Otago and State Highway 85, Kyeburn to Palmerston, Otago, were both closed for much of the day due to ice and snow, but have since reopened.

State Highway 83 had also reopened after closures due to flooding.

State Highway 1 north of Oamaru remained closed to Seven Mile Rd, also due to flooding.

It was likely this closure would remain overnight.

Chains essential on Crown Range

A road snowfall warning was in place for the Crown Range until 3am and the alpine road linking Queenstown and Wānaka is open.

However, chains must be fitted while crews clear snow and apply grit. Chain fitting checkpoints are in place, and motorists should be prepared to stop and fit them at designated areas. Conditions will be reviewed and updated as they change.

Other roads in the area and Wānaka are open, but care is needed due to wet and icy conditions.

Wānaka has wet roads and precautionary grit has been applied around Glendhu Bluffs.

Kawarau Gorge has ice in patches - be extremely careful if traveling through there.

Queenstown Hill and Fernhill has a mix of wet and dry road conditions this morning.

Arrowtown and Dalefield are experiencing light drizzle with wet roads, with temperatures around 3°C.

Glenorchy Road - Mostly wet roads. Localised precautionary gritting has been carried out where needed.

- Allied Media