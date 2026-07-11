Landslip warning as 'good progress' made on highway

Rock placement work is under way on SH1 near Kaikōura to repair sections of road. Photo: NZTA/Waka Kotahi

The Kaikōura District Council is warning there is a continuing risk of landslides in the area.

The Canterbury region was battered by heavy rain earlier this week which has caused severe flooding and road damage.

The council said today while the heavy rain had eased and floodwaters were receding, people need to be alert to signs of landslips around their properties and the wider district.

The warning signs included small slips, rockfall or sinking ground at the base of slopes.

Doors and windows that suddenly stick and new gaps around door and window frames were also of concern.

The council said people should evacuate if their home was at risk.

An eaten away section of road between Cheviot and Kaikōura. Photo: NZTA

'Good progress' on rebuilding road

The New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi says good progress is being made to repair and clear a closed section of State Highway 1, south of Kaikōura, eaten away by floodwaters.

The highway remains closed from Cheviot (in North Canterbury) to Kaikōura, while Inland Route 70/Inland Kaikōura Road to the west of Kaikōura is also closed.

A detour route via State Highways 7, 65, 6 and 63 remains available.

NZTA said in a statement today that if settled weather holds, the road should be able to reopen early next week, as previously indicated.

Rocks and vegetation that came down into the road in a slip on Friday have been cleared.

Roading crews have kept their focus on placing rock where the highway has been eaten away by high river levels and flooding near Hawkswood/Ferniehurst, and clearing other debris and fallen trees on the road in the Hundalee Hills area, a spokesman for NZTA said.

"New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi expects to have a better understanding tomorrow of when reopening of this affected section of highway will be, with Tuesday still likely to be the earliest opportunity.

"People should be aware that when the reopening does happen, it may be done in a staged way, with some initial restrictions to ensure road users are kept safe."

Rocks and vegetation brought down in a slip on Friday have been cleared. Photo: NZTA/Waka Kotahi Icy conditions in many areas

Road users are being warned to expect ongoing severe frosts and icy conditions in inland areas of the South Island through to Monday.

The Mackenzie Basin, where crashes have been reported this morning, is forecast to have temperatures as low as -10degC, with hoar frosts, freezing fog and black ice likely to affect State Highways 8 and 80.

People are asked to travel with extra care on these roads, and to consider avoiding travel at night and early morning when the ice risk is highest.

- Allied Media and RNZ