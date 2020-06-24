Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Busting: Man drinks 10 beers, bladder explodes

    1. Star News
    2. International

    Make sure you relieve your bladder if you are drinking. File Photo / Getty Images
    Make sure you relieve your bladder if you are drinking. File Photo / Getty Images
    Ten beers in, a Chinese man fell into a deep sleep - and woke to a world of pain.

    The 40-year-old from Shaoxing didn't relieve himself once during his binge and when doctors examined him they found the pressure had burst his bladder, tearing three holes.

    When the man, identified as Mr Hu awoke from his drinking session he was hungover and suffering severe abdominal pain.

    He was rushed to hospital, doubled over in pain, and scans revealed the horrifying cause.

    Doctors revealed that, gruesomely, one of the bladder tears had been large enough that the man's intestines had entered the organ.

    Medics were able to repair his bladder and save his life and Mr Hu was later discharged following a full recovery.

    The hospital that treated the case say it isn't unique and they see an average of one person a year who suffers a burst bladder because of urine retention.

    The bladder, made of muscular and elastic tissue, can increase in size as more fluids are consumed but the capacity is ultimately limited to between 350-500ml, according to the medics.

    Most people urinate between four and 10 times a day.

    Humans aren't born with the ability to control the bladder, but we can learn (toilet training).

    However, alcohol intoxication may suppress the messages from the bladder to the brain that tell a person that they need to urinate, risking the development of scar tissue or, in extreme cases, a rupture like the one suffered by the unfortunate Mr Hu.

     

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter