Meghan Markle 's fresh plans following Spotify collapse and Netflix issues

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry : Getty Images

Meghan Markle has made a major decision in her working relationship with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex is rumoured to have made a massive decision regarding her and the Duke of Sussex’s working relationship with sources claiming she is shifting away from any collaborations with him.

Bella magazine has reported amid the couple’s terminated $41 million Spotify deal and questions surrounding the future of their $162 million Netflix deal, Meghan has decided to “step away” from the couple’s joint brand and will instead focus on solo projects.

Speaking to the UK publication, a source said, “Meghan feels she’ll have better success if she takes the time to work on projects alone without Harry – even though he always gives her his full support.”

The source also gave insight into the mother of two’s recent decision to sign with Hollywood talent agency, WME, claiming the intention behind the deal is to make Meghan a “power player” in the industry separate from her brand with Harry.

WME also represent Adele and Serena Williams.

Additionally, Mail Online has reported the former Suits actress is choosing to stay positive following the collapse of her and harry’s Spotify deal and is now getting ready to pursue a “string of commercial endorsements in fields meaningful to her, such as food, wellness, fashion and therapy”.

There are also reports she is in talks to publish her own book “most likely with a feminist angle” with Penguin Random House, following the success of Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare.

It comes after reports the California-based royals feel “unlucky” in their careers since resigning from royal duties in 2020.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a well placed LA source said, “The word is that they think they’ve been really unlucky,” adding the couple believe the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the deaths of Harry’s grandparents have had a significant impact on their career efforts.

The news outlet went on to say that the couple blame their inability to relaunch their brand on external factors outside of their control rather than anything they have done.