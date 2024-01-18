Princess of Wales in hospital, King Charles III to have surgery

Britain's King Charles III will attend hospital next week for treatment for an enlarged prostate although the condition is not serious, Buckingham Palace says.

"In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," the palace said in a statement on Wednesday.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure."

The news came less than two hours after it was announced that his daughter-in-law Catherine, the Princess of Wales, had undergone abdominal surgery.

Charles, 75, had a number of planned engagements this week but these have been postponed on the advice of his doctor to allow for a short period of recuperation, prompting the palace to make the announcement.

King Charles and Queen Camilla with Catherine, Princess of Wales. Photo: Getty Images (file)

Usually the royals do not disclose details of illnesses, regarding all medical issues as a private matter. But the palace said Charles was keen to share details to encourage other men experiencing symptoms to have their conditions checked.

The National Health Service (NHS) website described a benign enlarged prostate as a condition that can affect how people urinate, and is common among men over 50.

"It's not a cancer and it's not usually a serious threat to health," the NHS says on its website. "Many men worry that having an enlarged prostate means they have an increased risk of developing prostate cancer. This is not the case."

Charles became King in September 2022 on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who was 96.

Catherine, 42, the wife of heir to the throne Prince William, had been admitted to the private London Clinic on Tuesday where she was expected to remain for 10 to 14 days before returning home to recover, her Kensington Palace office said.

No details of the surgery were given, but a palace spokesman said the condition was non-cancerous.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate," the statement said.

"She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."