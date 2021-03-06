Tiger Woods 'found unconscious' in crashed SUV

The early morning crash happened in an area known for accidents, authorities say. Photo: Getty Images

The first person to reach Tiger Woods after the golfer's serious crash last month found him unconscious in the mangled SUV, new documents show.

A police affidavit released on Friday says the man, who is not named, told them he heard the crash near his Rolling Hills Estates home and walked to the accident, where he found Woods with his face and chin covered in blood on February 23.

The man said he tried to speak to Woods (45), but was unable to get a response.

The crash occurred just after 7 am (local time) on the boundary of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in an area known for accidents, authorities said.

Law enforcement previously had not disclosed that Woods had lost consciousness.

By the time first responders arrived, Woods apparently had come to, and they reported him as "calm and lucid" as he was pulled him from the wreck.

In the documents, police say Woods said he couldn't remember driving, and that deputies had to tell him he had been in a crash.

Woods is being treated for multiple serious leg injuries, which required surgery.

The documents were filed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as part of its effort to obtain the SUV's data recorder for the ongoing investigation into what caused the crash.

Last month, the department said no charges were expected against Woods, who has 82 PGA Tour victories, including 15 major championships.

- Field Level Media