Monday, 6 July 2020

Victoria-New South Wales border to close amid Covid spike

    1. Star News
    2. International

    Victoria police interview drivers and passengers at a roadblock in Broadmeadows, Melbourne, as...
    Victoria police interview drivers and passengers at a roadblock in Broadmeadows, Melbourne, as part of a lockdown to contain a second coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Getty Images
    The Victoria-New South Wales border is set to be closed, as Victoria struggles to contain a second wave of coronavirus.

    Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to announce the border closure at a press conference at 10.45am on Monday.

    It has been reported Mr Andrews, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Prime Minister Scott Morrison held crisis talks overnight.

    The border between the two states has remained open throughout the health crisis, as towns share infrastructure, including the Albury-Wodonga Health public hospital.

    "I'm not interested in closing our borders I don't think that makes a lot of sense for us," Mr Andrews said in March.

    Twelve Victorian postcodes and nine public housing towers have been put into lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the virus in the state, which now has 2536 confirmed cases. More than 550 remain active.

    AAP
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter