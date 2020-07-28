Tuesday, 28 July 2020

'World's most identical twins' share same boyfriend, plan to get pregnant at same time

    1. Star News
    2. International

    The twins share a super-king-size bed with Ben. Photo: Instagram
    The twins share a super-king-size bed with Ben. Photo: Instagram
    The "world's most identical twins" have revealed they plan to get pregnant at the same time to their shared boyfriend.

    Anna and Lucy DeCinque, who both live in Perth with their partner Ben Byrne, say they do everything together, including shower and sleep in the same bed.

    Now the twins have revealed they want to experience pregnancy together along with their shared lover.

    Lucy said: "We want to experience pregnancy together, we want to do everything in life together, we'll die together, we'll grow old together."

    Photo: Instagram
    Photo: Instagram
    They admitted: "We may have to go down the IVF route.

    "We will freeze our eggs at the same time, it will be a challenge but we just want to be the same."

    The sisters often wear matching outfits and put in a lot of effort to look as identical as possible.

    The twins have dated Ben for eight years. Photo: Facebook
    The twins have dated Ben for eight years. Photo: Facebook
    But the pair admit they're prepared to have children of a different gender as long as "they're happy and healthy".

    In the past, the sisters have had different boyfriends, but say they're happier sharing Ben with one another.

    "Ben treats us equally and it's been equal from day one. There's no jealousy whatsoever.

    "He gets double the love, double the attention so he's never complaining. Twinning and winning."

    Photo: YouTube
    Photo: YouTube
    The sisters say they eat, drink, go toilet and shower together. They also take turns to have sex with Ben.

    Ben is a non-identical twin.

    While the sisters would both like to marry Ben, Australia law prevents polygamy.

    Previously the twins, who have admitted undergoing surgery, told The Sun: "We knew some guys might think it was kinky to date twins and see us as a trophy, so we had to feel sure that Ben genuinely liked both of us before we agreed to meet him."

     

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter