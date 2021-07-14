Chch anti-violence campaigners to give away She Is Not Your Rehab book to prisoners

Matt Brown. Photo: Supplied

A new book from the Christchurch couple behind the She Is Not Your Rehab anti-violence movement will be given to all male prisoners.

She is not your rehab - One man's journey to healing in the global anti-violence movement. Photo: Penguin Books

My Fathers Barbers owner/operator Matt Brown has inspired men - including many from Pacific communities - to break free from the cycle of abuse. This led to him and his wife, Sarah, writing the book, She Is Not Your Rehab, which shows how men can heal from their trauma.

At the book launch in Christchurch overnight, the couple announced they had raised enough money to purchase 9000 copies to give away to every man behind bars in Aotearoa.

"From the very beginning of the journey of writing this book we knew we wanted to make this available and accessible where men needed it most," Ms Brown said.

"We wanted it to be available to men in prisons all over Aotearoa, given out in court mandated programmes."

In the book, Matt shares his own story and those of his clients.

It tells of how they survived family violence and abuse, and how they were able to heal and turn their lives around.

He introduces the people and concepts that have helped him heal and gives readers the tools they need to begin their own journey.

People from across the country came to support the book launch at the Majestic Church and community hub in Christchurch.

The hope is that Matt's story about growing up in a home with sexual and domestic violence will help give men some of the tools they need to heal from their trauma like he has done.

They also plan to launch a book club within prisons that will particularly aim to help Maori and Pacific men. They want the movement to keep growing internationally in order to reach more men in prison on a global scale.