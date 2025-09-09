Opening date set for John Britten Museum in Christchurch

The John Britten Museum is set to open in February next year. Photos: Supplied

Businessman Mike Pero is set to open a new museum dedicated to the life and legacy of world-famous Christchurch motorcycle engineer John Britten.

The finance and real estate entrepreneur said he plans to open the John Britten Museum on the ground floor of Iwikau House, opposite the Bridge of Remembrance, in February.

Pero, a six-time New Zealand motorcycle road racing champion, is passionate about preserving the legacy of Britten’s world record-setting motorcycle.

Britten built just 10 of the distinctive bikes, which Pero called an "engineering marvel". They are now estimated to be worth more than NZ$2 million each.

The permanent exhibition will be run under a not-for-profit trust, founded by Pero to ensure the exhibition endures for future generations.

It will feature motorcycles, components, and extensive archival material that has been carefully preserved.

"Visitors will experience the full arc of Britten’s life - from his early architecture, engineering projects and his other innovations, to his world-record beating motorcycles," Pero said in a statement.

It will include audio-visual displays, workshops, and boutique cinemas to create a fully immersive 60-minute visitor experience.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger says the museum will be a "unique cultural and tourism asset" for the city.

"John Britten showed the world what Christchurch ingenuity could achieve," said Mauger.

"John’s story continues to inspire young people, innovators, and entrepreneurs right across our city and beyond.

"Having a permanent home for the Britten legacy here in Christchurch will not only celebrate one of our greatest visionaries, but it will also be a world-class attraction that draws visitors and creates pride for generations to come."

Pero said a Britten motorcycle is on display at Te Papa in Wellington, but there is nothing to see in his hometown of Christchurch.

Pero opened Mike Pero’s Motorcycle Gallery in the city in 2017.

"Our goal is to create something even larger, more immersive, and world-class - an inspiration hub for engineers, enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and visitors from all over the globe in the city where it all began."

Britten died aged 45 on September 5, 1995, after a short battle with melanoma.

Mike Pero. Photo: Supplied

Said Pero: "What John achieved in his 45 years has been an inspiration to so many people across the world.

"It wasn’t just the bike - John could turn his head to anything. He had high expectations of everything and everyone but he got stuff done, and done to the very highest standards.

"It had to be a 'first' or the 'best' - there was no room for mediocrity or ‘just ok’.

"From his Matai St home, John and his close-knit team developed the world’s most iconic hand-built racing motorcycle."

John Britten designed a world-record-setting motorcycle with innovative features and materials. Photo: Dyslexia.com

Pero said many of Britten's original team members, including Rob Selby, Bob Brookland, Murray Aitken, Mike Brosnan and Allan Wylie, still live in Christchurch.

"Alongside them, dozens of mechanics, engineers, riders, and sponsors contributed their skills and passion.

"Since John’s passing, Craig Roberts has worked continuously with the Britten family to preserve and catalogue the machines and archives, which will form the foundation of the new exhibition.

"While the Britten Motorcycle was a remarkable global success in both engineering and on the racetrack, it was never just about the bike.

"John Britten has inspired people across the world, proving what vision, determination, and ingenuity can achieve.

"His success extended beyond motorsport, leaving a legacy that continues to remind generations of Kiwis that we can defy the odds.

"On a shoestring budget, against global manufacturing giants, this Kiwi innovator won championships and set world records with home-grown ingenuity and a handful of mates in a garage.

"I place John Britten alongside Michael Hill, Richard Branson, and other entrepreneurs who have inspired me throughout my career."

Pero said the project started when he "realised we could not allow John’s legacy to fade".

"In December last year, I came across photos and memorabilia from the 1990s.

"I shared my vision with John’s widow, Kirsteen Britten, who has carried his story and raised their three children over the past 30 years.

"With her support, and months of perseverance, we are now ready to move forward."

