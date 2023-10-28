Fitness club steps out for mental health

A Dunedin fitness club yesterday braved 538 laps of the world’s steepest street in the wind, rain and snow to fundraise for mental health.

Members of Snap Fitness Dunedin committed to doing a lap of Baldwin St for every person lost to suicide in New Zealand this year.

The initiative is part of a wider fundraiser with I Am Hope New Zealand for Gumboot Friday, raising awareness for mental health.

Snap Fitness club manager Nadia Buchanan said New Zealand’s suicide statistics were "alarming".

"About nine people attempt suicide in New Zealand a day.

"So we’re trying to come together as a collective and set ourselves a challenge to bring awareness and raise funds for I Am Hope New Zealand."

One club member headed to Baldwin St early on Friday and did 18 laps to start them off.

"It’s hard to describe that feeling of camaraderie and togetherness and just creating an opportunity for people to remember those that they’ve lost or discuss how they are feeling and their own mental health."

Walking Baldwin St for a good cause yesterday are (from left) Amber Wuill Proctor, of Christchurch, pasta fan Thomas Ballantyne, of Oamaru, and Christina Joubert, of Twizel. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Talking about the subject spurred Ms Buchanan to reflect on her own mental health journey.

"I’m getting a bit emotional talking about it.

"I’ve struggled with my own mental health after having my daughter, postpartum depression, and just being able to have a community that I can go to and feel like I’m not alone has helped me."

The team did not let the weather warning stop them and they continued their laps of the steepest street in the heavy snow.

"We were wondering if we’d be skiing down Baldwin St once we got to the top".

"One lap of Baldwin St is nothing compared to losing someone you love".

They would continue to take donations through the I Am Hope social media platform, Ms Buchanan said.

Need help?

Need to talk? 1737, free 24/7 phone and text number

Healthline: 0800 611-116

Lifeline Aotearoa: 0800 543-354

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828-865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Samaritans: 0800 726-666

Alcohol Drug Helpline: 0800 787-797

General mental health inquiries: 0800 443-366

The Depression Helpline: 0800 111-757

Youthline: 0800 376-633, txt 234 or talk@youthline.co.nz

By Ani Ngawhika