It's ice cream and gelato week and here're some homemade tips

New Zealanders love ice cream, why not make your own? Photo: Lucy Corry / RNZ

An oft-quoted, but very hard to verify statistic claims that Kiwis are among the world’s most enthusiastic eaters of ice cream per capita.

According to the New Zealand Ice Cream Association, the average Kiwi gobbled up 28.4 litres of ice cream in 2022.

That’s a lot, even for a dedicated ice cream fan like Lucy Corry who doesn’t need an official week to enjoy a scoop or two.

While the Ice Cream Association is hoping this week of frozen fun will encourage people to get out and buy more ice cream, Lucy thinks it’s the perfect time to stay home and make some.

You don’t necessarily require any fancy equipment to DIY ice cream, but you will need to exercise some patience while you wait for it to set, she says.

Last year, when Tip Top announced it was discontinuing its two-litre tubs of love-it-or-hate-it Goody Goody Gum Drops, Lucy decided to have a go at a making her own version.

The Tip Top one is now back in 1.2 litre sizes (and available by the scoop in dairies), but making your own is still fun. Here’s how to do it.

DIY Goody Goody Gum Drops Ice Cream

Makes about 1.6 litres.

Please note: this ice cream is unlikely to be cheaper than buying a tub at the supermarket. However, it comes with far more impressive bragging rights. Cutting the wine gums in half might seem like a tedious task but it will help save your teeth.

Bubblegum flavouring is available from specialty cake or party stores. Proceed with extreme caution when using; this stuff is very, very strong and you’ll need less than you might think.

500ml cream

1 x 397g tin condensed milk

6-8 drops of bubblegum flavouring

1/8th tsp green food colouring

2 drops blue food colouring (optional)

1 x 180g packet wine gums, cut in half

Using electric beaters, or a rotary whisk and some elbow grease, whip the cream to firm peaks. Stir in the condensed milk, flavouring and colouring until combined. Taste the mixture and carefully add a drop or two more of bubblegum flavouring if you think it needs it.

Pour a third of the mixture into a plastic container and scatter over a third of the wine gums. Repeat this layering process, ending with a layer of wine gums (this stops them all sinking to the bottom). Cover tightly and freeze for at least six hours before scooping.

By Lucy Corry