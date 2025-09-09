Music video filmed on Gloucester St nets 1m views in a few hours

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A new music video filmed in Christchurch has attracted more than a million views on YouTube in just a few hours.
FaSHioN by K-pop group, Cortis, had been viewed 1,093,394 times as of noon on Tuesday. It was released just 14 hours ago on Monday night.
The group's five members were spotted rehearsing and filming outside The Press building on Gloucester St in June.
The video features Gloucester St, The Press building, Tūranga and a central Christchurch hotel.
The boy group's members, Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon and Keonho, are signed to BIGHIT MUSIC.
Their first single What You Want was released on YouTube on August 11 and has so far gained 78.5 million views in just four weeks.