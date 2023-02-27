Ready to rock at Selwyn Sounds

Canterbury's Selwyn Sounds music festival is expected to draw a big crowd, and this year includes a young band with a taste for vintage rock.

Zephyr will play to their biggest ever crowd when they open the annual festival in Lincoln on Saturday.

The Christchurch Rockquest winners are deeply inspired by the golden age of the 1960s and 70s.

Zephyr say they try to channel Led Zeppelin, The Doors and Jimi Hendrix when they write their music. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Headlining the event are Australian band Hoodoo Gurus, along with Sir Dave Dobbyn, Mi-Sex, Gin Wigmore, Stellar, Greg Johnson and Blam Blam Blam.

Selwyn Sounds promoter David Parlane said it's been a hard slog for the last 12 months but he's really happy with the line-up.

Tickets are selling fast, and people need to get in quick as it's looking like a sell-out show, he said.

www.selwynsounds.co.nz

- By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air