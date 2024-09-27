Talented Chch composer's whimsical journey through the looking glass

Alexandra Hope Watson. Photo: Facebook

Alexandra Hope Watson grew up reading Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Caroll - now she has turned 19 of his nonsense poems into a musical to be performed by the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra.

Hope Watson is working towards her doctorate in music arts at Canterbury University, but she's also a talented composer, mathematician, trampolinist and licenced pilot.

Sometimes she even flies planes upside down as a member of the NZ Aerobatic Club.

But on Saturday, she will be putting on A Magical Musical Mystery at The Piano in Christchurch.

A Magical Musical Mystery is the first collaboration between a student composer and the CSO.

It came about after Hope Watson pitched the idea to the orchestra's creative director two years ago.

As well as composing, Watson plays piano, violin, cello, flute, harp, and sings. She also has a science degree, majoring in mathematics, and a private pilot's licence to do aerobatics.

Her latest project was written for an orchestra and singers and is based on the writings of Carroll.

A Magical Musical Mystery will debut on Saturday, September 28, with performances at 3pm and 7pm.

Hope Watson describes it as a whimsical journey through Carroll’s "famous Nonsense Verse, featuring Jabberwocky, The Walrus and the Carpenter, Father William, and more".

It will feature 32 members of the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, along with solo singers Naomi Ferguson and John Bayne, Helen Grout (solo saxophonist), and conductor Naomi Hnat.

"I'm so excited to perform this special piece, joined by some amazing friends," Hope Watson said.

-RNZ and Star News