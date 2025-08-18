Belfast Subdivision sparks interest as demand surges

Anshul Gupta, one of Harcourts Holmwood’s top-performing agents who sold over 90 properties last year, is now marketing a highly sought-after development in Belfast – the Belfast Subdivision.

Once completed, this project is expected to become home to approximately 250 families.

Anshul Gupta, known for his expertise in both first-home buyer and investment markets, is confident Belfast is on track to become a major hotspot.

“We’re getting constant enquiries from first-home buyers looking for newer homes in Belfast,” he explains.

“But because Belfast is well established, it’s rare to find new builds here. Land is incredibly limited, which makes this subdivision a unique opportunity – especially so close to the city.”

Stage 2 of the subdivision has already seen strong traction, with 50% of sections snapped up within just a few weeks.

“Demand is definitely growing, and we are forecasting a price increase soon,” says Gupta.

“Savvy buyers and investors should act quickly to secure a section.”

The development is being led by Infinity Investment Group, a well-established name in the property industry with a track record of successful subdivisions such as Ravenswood, Yaldhurst Park and as well as a number of subdivisions in Central Otago.

Gupta reassures buyers that they’re in good hands: “There’s a high level of experience and trust behind this project and with Stage 1 already fully sold out and built – it’s a safe and strategic investment.”

Belfast’s growth trajectory is further strengthened by significant commercial development projected near the new Woolworths site.

“Aside from areas like Halswell and Casebrook, there are few opportunities to buy land and build. Around Belfast, there’s almost nothing – which makes this release especially valuable,” Anshul Gupta adds.

Titles for the new sections are expected in Q2/Q3 2026, offering a flexible window for buyers to secure a site with just a 10% deposit.

“This suits both future homeowners and builders looking for quality sites to construct spec homes,” Anshul Gupta explains.

With land becoming scarcer and demand rising, this is the time to act. Belfast is on the move – and this subdivision is at the heart of it.”