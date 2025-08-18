52 truckloads of concrete poured at new $32m library

Ōmōkihi is set to open in December 2026. Photo: CCC

The first concrete has been poured at the new $32 million building that will replace Christchurch's earthquake-damaged South Library.

Cook Brothers Construction completed the first concrete pour at the new Ōmōkihi library and customer service hub in Beckenham, which is due to open in December 2026.

Christchurch City Council acting head of libraries and information Rosie Levi said Cook Brothers brought in more than 300 cubic metres of concrete, which comes to 52 truckloads, and laid the first half of the foundation in 11 hours.

The second half will be poured in early September.

Once the concrete is cured, the next step will see the structural steel go up.

"The team is moving quickly, and it will be rewarding for the local community to see Ōmōkihi growing and taking shape every day.”

An artist's impression of Ōmōkihi. Photo: CCC

Levi said the recent demolition of the old building has seen more than 20 tonnes of material reused and repurposed.

"Many demolition projects following good practice can repurpose about 50% of material," Levi said.

"The team working on Ōmōkihi has managed to divert about 69% of material, which puts this project at the upper end of industry performance.

"That material includes joinery, furniture and carpet tiles for use in the local community.

An artist's impression of the planned new library. Photo: CCC

"We've carted away the concrete to be crushed and used in roading projects, and the metal and glass has been separated and recycled.”

While construction is under way, people can continue to visit the pop-up South Library site at the Colombo and customer service desk at Pioneer Recreation and Sport Centre. The South Christchurch Farmers’ Market will keep running throughout the rebuild project.

Once complete, Ōmōkihi will include a learning centre, café, governance spaces and meeting rooms.