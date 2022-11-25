ZM host Bree Tomasel named TV personality of the year

It’s a very special day for ZM host Bree Tomasel.

The NZ TV Awards took place last night and amongst the crowd of very talented finalists, Tomasel emerged as New Zealand’s TV personality of the year for her work on TVNZ’s Celebrity Treasure Island.

Having only made the move to New Zealand from Australia four years ago, it’s an exciting win for the radio host who has clearly won over the hearts of Kiwis.

Bree Tomasel has won New Zealand's hearts. Photo: Supplied

The awards took place at Auckland’s Shed 10, and Tomasel was up against some huge names in Kiwi media including Mike McRoberts, Paddy Gower and Nadia Lim but when Kiwi actress Kimberly Crossman announced the winner, it was Tomasel’s name she called.

Walking on stage the media personality looked as shocked as she did thrilled and started her acceptance speech with “get in here you lot” – a phrase she infamously uses on Treasure Island.

Congratulations started rolling in for the host including one from Courtenay Louise – who was also a finalist in the same category.

The Shortland Street actress took to Instagram saying, “We have a winner! Bree Tomasel, so proud of you.”

Bree Tomasel and Cam Mansel at the New Zealand Television Awards last night. Photo: Getty Images

Queensland-born Tomasel rose to fame in Aotearoa when she moved from Australia to co-host ZM’s widely successful Drive Show alongside Clint Roberts.

Since moving, she has cemented her place in New Zealand media and gone on to host multiple TVNZ shows, including Celebrity Treasure Island and You Got This!

Tomasel first signed on as a Treasure Island host in 2019 starring alongside Matt Chisholm.

The two immediately formed a close friendship that translated well on air but audiences also loved her Aussie humour set up against Kiwi A-Listers, so it was no surprise when she returned for the most recent season of the show.

It was recently announced she will return for next year’s Fans vs. Favs season.

However, after the announcement of the shock departure of Chisholm, she will be joined by a new co-host, actor Jayden Daniels, known for his role on Shortland Street.

Fans vs Faves is set to premiere in January, so fans won’t have to wait long to see their favourite TV personality back on air.