Friday, 4 March 2022

South Island vodka best in the world

    Broken Heart Spirits owner Joerg Henkenhaf, of Queenstown, with a bottle of the distillery’s vodka, just named the world’s best. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    A distillery in Queenstown has been named the producer of the world’s best vodka.

    Competing in the World Drink Awards, in London, the Broken Heart Spirits won the title of New Zealand’s best vodka in the "pure neutral’’ category, then beat 18 other country winners to claim the global award.

    Additionally, it won New Zealand’s best London dry gin award, defending its 2021 title.

    Owner and master distiller Joerg Henkenhaf said the vodka was an "outstanding drop’’ made using Arrowtown spring water.

    "A lot of people know us for our gin, but we are constantly developing our products and expanding our range to broaden Broken Heart’s audience and appeal."

    Otago Daily Times

