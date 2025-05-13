Popeyes line up Chch restaurant

Popeyes is an American multinational chain of fried chicken restaurants founded in 1972 in New Orleans and headquartered in Miami. Photo: Getty Images

United States fried chicken fast food giant Popeyes is seeking resource consent to open a restaurant in Christchurch.

Tahua Properties Ltd has lodged a resource consent application to build a Popeyes opposite the Durham St New World supermarket between Moorehouse Ave and Bath St, The Press reported.

It also wants to build a separate drive-through Starbucks cafe on the 2948m² site.

The application was lodged in April, The Press reported.

The Popeyes and Starbucks drive-through restaurants would be built on the same site. Image: Tahua Properties Ltd / Supplied

Christchurch City Council has also been asked to allow both restaurants to operate 24 hours, seven days a week.

Each proposed restaurant would contain seats for 64 customers and share 27 car parks, including two mobility spaces, and an additional six bicycle parks, The Press reported.

Popeyes already has branches in Hastings, Lower Hutt, Taupo, Hamilton and Auckland. The proposed Christchurch restaurant would be its first in the South Island.

The American multinational restaurant chain was founded in 1972 in New Orleans and has its headquarters in Miami.

It is currently a subsidiary of Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International.

Popeyes has more than 3700 restaurants across about 30 countries worldwide. Some of them are operated by Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc while most are run as franchises.