'Money wasted': Road set to be dug up and resealed for second time in 12 months

A Fendalton road is set to be dug up again, almost a year after Christchurch City Council spent $936,235 resurfacing it.

Part of Glandovey Rd was resealed last year but will be ripped up again this week so the city council can replace a water main.

The city council spent $936,235 resealing and reconstructing about 880m of the road in October.

City council infrastructure general manager Brent Smith said that work was done to address cracking and potholes in the road after it had exceeded its design life.

"Routine maintenance was no longer cost-effective, and some reconstruction was needed to restore safety, performance, and meet NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi standards."

Smith said the current work will repair a water main and renew a pipe.

He said when Glandovey Rd was resealed, no water main renewal works were scheduled.

The city council usually tries to align its maintenance work so it can be done at the same time.

The latest work on Glandovey Rd, between Thornycroft St and Idris Rd, is expected to take about three months.

It is set to cost $1.9m and will include relaying the road with new asphalt, The Press reported.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger told The Press: "It’s an absolute embarrassment to me and the council. It really is not good. The shit is going to hit the fan."

Glandovey Rd resident Roger Cumming says the city council must have known about the issue with the water main before the resealing work last year.

"Sometimes there were two (pipe) blowouts in one day. The right-hand side doesn’t know what the left-hand side is doing," Cumming told The Press.

Cumming told The Press the water pipes blew out across the road before the resealing work. He believes the city council should have replaced the water main and then resurfaced the road.

"It is a lot of money wasted."