Ngaire hanging up her apron after three decades

Ngaire Alderson, 84, is a familiar face at Copenhagen Bakery. PHOTO: DYLAN SMITS​

It is 4am and Ngaire Alderson is starting work.

Her 10-hour shift will see her make about 150 sandwiches at Copenhagen Bakery.

Nothing too unusual for bakery staff, where early starts are the order of the day.

But Ngaire is 84.

“I don’t think about age. I’ve just kept going year after year and I just find it a good way to keep busy,” she said.

After nearly 30 years at Copenhagen, Ngaire will put on her apron for the last time tomorrow.

“It seems a bit unreal. I feel okay about it right now, but I don’t know how I’ll feel on the last day.”

Copenhagen Bakery on Harewood Rd, Bishopdale. Photo: copenhagenbakery.co.nz

Ngaire, now a great-grandmother, scaled back two years ago from full-time to working three 10-hour days a week.

Previously, she had been working 60-hour, six-day weeks.

She never expected to work into her eighties, but every time she considered quitting Ngaire just thought about how “bored” she would be.

Ngaire is not quite sure why she has greater stamina and energy than many her age, but says she keeps healthy and fit.

“I don’t smoke or drink at all and I get a bit of exercise from biking around.”

If her husband Kevin was still alive she would likely have retired sooner, but he died two years ago.

“I would spend more time with him, but I am a widow so I enjoy working for a little bit of money.”

Ngaire with bakery co-owner Donna Thomsen. PHOTO: DYLAN SMITS​

Bakery co-owner Donna Thomsen said she can count on one hand the number of times Ngaire has called in sick over almost 30 years.

“She probably comes in a bit too early, but that’s Ngaire. She’s such an important part of our team.”

Born and raised in Christchurch, Ngaire has been interested in cooking her whole life.

She was a kitchenhand at The Portstone restaurant in Ferry Rd from 1979 until 1986 when she had her first child.

Ngaire has four children, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She started at Copenhagen in 1995 after working part-time as a cleaner while her children were young.

Ngaire said her children have often been “puzzled” by her decision to keep working after retirement age, and even asked her to quit.

“They didn’t like it at first

and thought it would get too much for me. But I just told

them to leave me alone. I knew I could do it.”

At work, Ngaire can most often be seen at her kitchen bench, putting together meat and cheese sandwiches.

She said it is all about focus, speed and precision to get through all the sandwiches she needs to make each morning.

“I’m very fussy about presentation and making sure everything is straight and lined up.”

Ngaire does not have a favourite sandwich to assemble, instead preferring to make whatever customers crave the most.

Copenhagen’s bacon and avocado, and cheese and cranberry sandwiches are the most popular, along with paninis.

The bakery has had good times and bad throughout Ngaire’s employment.

Ngaire Alderson preparing avocado and bacon sandwiches. PHOTO: DYLAN SMITS​

The February 2011 earthquake forced it to relocate from the PricewaterhouseCoopers Building in Armagh St to new premises on Harewood Rd.

“I just remember on that day everything was crashing, everything was falling over. Donna and I fell over,” said Ngaire.

At the time, she lived in Avonhead. She biked home after the shaking stopped to check on her dog.

Later that afternoon, Thomsen decided to help feed the many emergency responders who were trying to rescue and tend to survivors of the nearby PGC Building collapse. Ngaire’s sandwiches and other goods were donated.

“It was nice that we could help them. They deserved it. Otherwise everything would have just gone to waste,” said Ngaire.

The bakery had to close for a year while a new location was found after the PwC Building was demolished.

Ngaire, far right, at Copenhagen Bakery in the late 1990s. Photo: Supplied

But Thomsen kept Ngaire on payroll the whole time due to her value as an employee.

Ngaire is looking forward to retirement and more time for herself.

“I’m a person who will just put on my boots and go out and do stuff.”

She will spend more time with her family, cook and bike ride.

“I’ll definitely have a bit more of a sleep-in too.”