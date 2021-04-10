Saturday, 10 April 2021

10 new Covid cases in managed isolation

    There have been 10 new cases of Covid-19 reported in managed isolation today, including eight from India.

    In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there were no new positive cases from contacts of the Covid-19 case in a worker at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility announced this week.

    "Fifteen close contacts have been identified. All have been contacted and are self isolating. Eleven have returned negative test results and we are awaiting further results."

    The Ministry said the case was still being investigated and there were no locations of interest at this stage.

    The new cases in managed isolation include one from the United Arab Emirates and one from Canada, with the rest arriving from India between 1 and 8 April.

    With a recent surge in cases in managed isolation arriving from India, the government has taken the unprecedented step of suspending all travel from India.

    From tomorrow, no-one can arrive here from India for 14 days - giving officials a chance to investigate ways to reduce the risk from a country where the coronavirus is rampant.

    There were six new cases in managed isolation reported yesterday.

    There are now 105 active cases in New Zealand and there has been a total of 2215 confirmed cases in this country.

    RNZ

     

     

