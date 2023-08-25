94-year-old pilot crashed plane - police

The pilot of a small plane which crashed into a paddock on the Taieri was a 94-year-old man, police said.

The man, the sole occupant of the plane, was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after came down in a paddock beside Dukes Rd North about 1km from the Otago Aero Club’s airfield yesterday.

He was treated in the emergency department and discharged, a Dunedin Hospital spokeswoman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said the alert was raised at 3.52pm.

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

One ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were sent.

"One patient has been transported to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition," the spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said units from Mosgiel and Lookout Point attended the scene.

Fenz did not have to undertake any extrication duties, she said.

It was unclear whether the plane was trying to take off or land.

The crash will be investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority.