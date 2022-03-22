Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Air bags likely saved driver's life, police say

    By John Lewis
    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Emergency services work to extricate the driver of a late model Volkswagen SUV involved in a...
    Emergency services work to extricate the driver of a late model Volkswagen SUV involved in a collision with a Temuka Transport truck and trailer unit on State Highway 1, between Otokia and Henley, yesterday morning. PHOTOS: GERARD O’BRIEN
    Initial investigations into a serious crash on State Highway 1, near Henley, yesterday have found the driver of an SUV had crossed the centre line when it crashed into an oncoming truck and trailer unit.

    The 46-year-old man driving the late model Volkswagen SUV was initially in a critical condition following the crash which involved a Temuka Transport truck and trailer unit on State Highway 1, between Otokia and Henley, about 8.30am.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said it appeared the south bound SUV driver had crossed the centre line before crashing into the oncoming truck.

    ‘‘Attending police staff believe that he escaped more serious injury or death, due to the number of safety features in his vehicle.

    ‘‘All air bags deployed, likely saving his life.’’

    A truck and trailer unit lies in a ditch beside the main trunk rail line.
    A truck and trailer unit lies in a ditch beside the main trunk rail line.

    He is now in a stable condition on a ward at Dunedin Hospital.

    The truck driver escaped with minor injuries.

    The road was closed for much of the day so the Police Serious Crash Unit could investigate the incident.

    Snr Sgt Bond said the investigation into the cause of the crash was on-going.

    john.lewis@odt.co.nz

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter