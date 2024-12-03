Air NZ cuts domestic flights

Photo: RNZ

Air New Zealand is making further cuts to its domestic network, blaming the move on weak economic conditions.

It said the changes would result in 2 percent fewer seats on the domestic network between February and June next year.

Air New Zealand said it did not have an exhaustive list of affected routes, but said services between Wellington and regional routes like Rotorua, Gisborne and Blenheim would see cuts.

The airline said it was responding to the domestic economy and adapting to the changing market while meeting community needs.

"Like other airlines in Aotearoa, our domestic business continues to be impacted by challenging conditions, including high operating costs and soft domestic demand, particularly across corporate and government customers," the airline's general manager for domestic," the airline's Scott Carr said.

"As a result, we've made some changes to our services in the areas where we are seeing the most impact from less flying."

Carr said Air New Zealand would work with affected customers to rebook their travel.

The announcement followed capacity cuts on three domestic routes earlier this year.