Angry suspect 'stabs cop with pen'

A man wanted for breaking his release conditions looks set to end up back behind bars after he stabbed an officer in the hand with a pen, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to locate a 26-year-old man in Manor Place after probation services recalled him for breaching release conditions.

When police found the man he became aggressive.

The man took a pen and stabbed it into the hand of a police officer, before being pepper sprayed and taken into custody.

The man has been charged with injuring with intent to injure and breaching release conditions.

He would appear in court today.

Police would be opposing bail, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The officer received a minor injury to his hand, but was okay.

‘‘It highlights the risk of police going out and doing their job,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz