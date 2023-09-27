Bluebridge and Interislander ferry sailings cancelled with large swells forecast

Bluebridge has cancelled ferry sailings for today and tomorrow because of worsening weather in Cook Strait. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Passenger ferry sailings across Cook Strait have been cancelled today and tomorrow, as waves of up to 5 metres have been forecast.

Both Interislander and Bluebridge have cancelled sailings due to the deteriorating weather and sea conditions.

Bluebridge said large swells were expected from this morning through until midday tomorrow. The company has cancelled 10 sailings between Wellington and Picton, with affected customers advised by email and text.

“We appreciate that a lot of people are travelling with us during these school holidays, and this weather-related disruption has impacted many of our customers’ travel plans,” Bluebridge said.

“While we are heavily booked, our teams will do their best to find alternative sailing options.

“If you’d prefer to cancel your booking, the email sent to you includes a link to the refund request form.”

Large swells are forecast for Cook Strait over the next two days. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Interislander’s General Manager Operations Duncan Roy said they had also cancelled sailings until Wednesday afternoon, with waves expected to be around 4 to 5 metres.

He said the Kaiarahi was expected to return to service tomorrow, however due to the weather she would run freight-only, and departure times could vary from what was scheduled.

The Aratere is expected to return to service for the 3.45pm sailing on Wednesday, and the Kaitaki the 8.30pm sailing on Wednesday.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will update this service alert, and advise customers directly, if other sailings are impacted.”