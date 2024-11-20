Brian Tamaki's Covid-related charges dropped

Brian Tamaki at an earlier court appearance. Photo: RNZ

A lawyer representing Brian Tamaki says all charges against the Destiny Church leader for breaches of Covid-19 restrictions have been dismissed and dropped.

The trial for Brian Tamaki, his wife Hannah and two others, ended with the police dropping the remaining charges at the Auckland District Court.

Tamaki's lawyer, Ron Mansfield KC, said he was pleased with the outcome.

Mansfield said the judge dismissed charges against two people, one of whom was Hannah Tamaki on Monday, and on Wednesday, police decided not to continue with the remaining charges against Brian Tamaki and another woman.