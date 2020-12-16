Bridge too big and bright for Gore, say couple

A view of the proposed cable-stay bridge over the Mataura River in Gore. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Gore District Council is making its case for a new multimillion-dollar foot and cycle bridge across the Mataura River at an independent planning hearing today.

In council chambers this morning, council witnesses and members of the public spoke to their submissions regarding the proposed $3.7 million bridge linking east and central Gore.

The new bridge would provide a cycling and walking link and its proposed location is near the intersection of Church and Huron Sts on the river’s east bank, and Surrey St on the west bank.

The bridge would also carry water pipes, as part of a $10.7 million upgrade to its East Gore water plant.

The project ran into controversy last month, when consultant planner Nigel Bryce recommended that resource consent for the bridge be declined.

Mr Bryce criticised deficits in the council’s stakeholder consultation prior to lodging the consents, and said adverse effects on people’s views would outweigh the community benefits of the bridge.

The council announced plans for the cable-stay bridge, about 650m upstream of the existing State Highway 1 road bridge in June this year.

If built, the bridge would be the largest of its type in the country, at 39 metres high and 90 metres long.

New Zealand Transport Agency funding of 55% would leave Gore ratepayers with $1.6 million to pay.

Verbal submissions this morning began with a summary in support of the council application from its counsel Sarah Eveleigh, supported by several witnesses.

Among those opposing the proposal was Huron St couple Wendy and Gary Weir.

The planned structure would terminate at Huron St, and therefore have a “massive” visual impact on their property, they argued.

“We have spent a lot of money on our home, and people visit to sit on the deck and admire the rural views,” Mrs Weir said.

Mr Weir said the scale of the structure would be better suited to Auckland or Sydney Harbour, and was concerned it would remain an eyesore even at night, due to its lighting.

Bridge designer Dan Crocker, of Cambridge firm DC Structures Studio, answered those concerns during his statement via Zoom.

He said analysis had shown light impacts from the bridge would be “about the same” as moonlight, and should not unduly impact residents or wildlife.

While acknowledging any bridge in the planned location would have a significant impact on the landscape, that had been mitigated by its “visually permeable” cable-stay design, he said.

In total, 13 people are expected to speak to their submissions during the hearing, chaired by Christchurch planning consultant Dean Chrystal.

The hearing is expected to end tomorrow.

