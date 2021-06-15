Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Case of missing Alexandra man passed on to coroner

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Christopher Bates
    Christopher Bates
    The case of an Alexandra man who went missing four years ago is being passed on to the coroner.

    Christopher Bates was 22 when he was last seen leaving his family home on February 11, 2018.

    He was never found despite weeks of searches going as far as the Manuherikia and Clutha Rivers, and the Roxburgh Dam.

    Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw said referring a case to the coroner was not a step taken lightly.

    But he said it was time for the family to have some closure.

    "We want to extend our gratitude to all who were involved in the search for Christopher, both formally and informally, some of whom were locals and some who came from across the South Island to help."

    Police still welcome any further information which may assist in finding Bates.

    Shaw said anyone with substantial information should contact 105 and quote file number 180215/9929.

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter