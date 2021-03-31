Covid-19: Two new border-related cases

There are no new Covid-19 community cases to report today and two new border-related cases in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health says.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is four, it said.

The investigation into the Day 12 case at the Grand Mercure managed isolation facility in Auckland continues.

The total number of returnees in this group, who required additional monitoring after leaving the hotel, reduced by one yesterday to 343 because a person has left the country. Health authorities at this person’s destination country have been notified.

Of these 343 returnees, 340 have been contacted. Negative tests have been returned for all but 12 people.

One of these 12 people has refused a test, with appropriate management and advice being provided by public health staff.

"We are continuing to monitor the 11 outstanding results," the MoH said.

There are two new Covid-19 cases to report in managed isolation. Both cases arrived from India and tested positive on Day 0 and Day 1.

Ten additional people have now recovered.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 72.

The total number of confirmed cases is 2141.

On Tuesday, 6096 tests were processed. In the last week 35,204 tests have been processed, with a seven-day rolling average up to yesterday of 5,029 tests processed.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,896,964.