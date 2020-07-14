Covid-19 update: One new case - woman in isolation in Chch

Health Minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed there is one new case of Covid-19 today - a woman in her 60s in Christchurch.

Yesterday marked the first time in nine days that there were no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

And director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said it had been 73 days in this country since the last case of community transmission.

There were 1043 Covid tests conducted on Sunday and a total of 429,643 tests had been completed in New Zealand in total, said Bloomfield, who is back at work after a holiday last week.

Chris Hipkins is giving today's Covid-19 update. Photo: NZ Herald

Bloomfield warned Kiwis not to become too complacent in the fight against Covid-19 - particularly around tracking our movements.

Bloomfield said people need to remain vigilant about using the Government's tracing app because the global pandemic is far from over.

"I experienced this over the last week - it feels like life is back to normal in New Zealand. In that regard we are very fortunate, however as you will have seen [Sunday] had the highest number of daily infections globally," Bloomfield said.

"This is still a significant pandemic offshore and we still need to be absolutely vigilant about taking it seriously."

His message came after four people escaped from managed isolation in separate incidents within the past week, one of whom went to a supermarket and another to a liquor store.

New Zealand's 25 active cases are all people in managed isolation.