Crashes slow holiday traffic in several regions

State Highway 3 closed after fatal crash

Holiday-makers heading home from holidays and a handful of crashes have slowed traffic in Waikato, Wellington and at the Homer Tunnel to Milford Sound.

State Highway 3 is closed near Mokoia Road following a fatal crash. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 5.15pm.

One person died and five others were injured, two seriously. The road remains closed while an investigation is underway.

Diversions are in place, at Gladstone Road in Hawera and Whakamara Road just south of Mokoia.

Homer tunnel to Milford Sound blocked after SH94 crash

The Homer Tunnel to Milford Sound has reopened after a crash earlier today.

A two-car crash on State Highway 94 in Fiordland was reported to emergency services about 3:45pm on Sunday, police said in a statement.

The Homer Tunnel is the only road in and out of Milford Sound.

St Johns told RNZ early indications were people have been injured, their status ranging from moderate to serious.

Crash on Kāpiti expressway

RNZ was told just after 4pm on Sunday that a crash north of Wellington had caused traffic to back up along State Highway 1, at Raumati Beach, with a recommendation to divert through Paraparaumu and Waikanae on the old highway.

Delays on Waikato roads after crashes

Earlier on Sunday, police said Waikato traffic was being impacted by two crashes.

The first, a two-car crash on State Highway 1 and Maungatautari Road at Karapiro, was reported to police at 11.35am. And another two-car crash not far away, at the intersection of State Highway 29 and Totman Road, was reported to police at 12.40pm Sunday.

It was not thought that anyone had been injured badly in either, but police said they had slowed traffic.

Take it slow so everyone gets home - NZTA

Authorities have urged drivers to take it easy on the roads this summer, to make sure they reach their destinations safely.

NZTA said people should be patient, and use their online Journey Planner tool, to see where traffic was building up, and find alternative routes.

This summer, the provisional holiday road toll counted 13 people who died between 24 December and 3 January. While the provisional road toll for all of 2024 was 291 deaths, the lowest in ten years.