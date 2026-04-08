Cyclone still heading towards NZ

Forecasters are warning that Cyclone Vaianu is increasingly likely to hit the country this weekend.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research, NIWA, says its modelling indicates that the cyclone will most likely reach the North Island on Sunday.

When it nears New Zealand, the heaviest rain is expected across the north and east of the North Island. The areas that will be impacted and the intensity of those impacts will be heavily dependent on the path that TC Vaianu takes as it approaches New Zealand, MetService says.

"This storm has the potential to impact large parts of New Zealand, in terms of both heavy rain and strong winds."

MetService meteorologist John Law says "a very close eye" is being kept on the system.

"The exact path and intensity of the storm as it heads towards us in New Zealand is yet to be determined; however, it does look like we will be seeing some impacts from this system during the weekend."

The category four cyclone is currently between Fiji and Vanuatu and is moving southeast. It has winds exceeding 150kmh, MetService says.

It is forecast to track back towards Papua New Guinea's mainland later this week.

Roads have been flooded and bridges taken out in provinces in PNG's Niugini Islands region, roads have flooded in Fiji and coastal communities have been inundated by storm surges in the west of Solomon Islands.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology upgraded it to a Category 4 system last night; however, Fiji's Met Service is not following suit.

Meanwhile, MetService has orange heavy rain warnings in place on Wednesday in Tasman northwest of Motueka and Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne.

The warning for Tasman is in place until 8am, and until 9pm for Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua.

Tauranga City Council is urging any residents in the region to evacuate if they are worried about possible landslides.

There's also a heavy rain watch for Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui and Taupō until 6pm today. At the top of the South Island, the Richmond and Bryant ranges, including the Rai Valley, are also in for heavy rain until 10am today.