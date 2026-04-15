Kiwibank hit by online outage

Photo: RNZ

Kiwibank says some customers are having problems accessing its app and internet banking.

"We're working to restore services, and we apologise for the inconvenience."

It said cards and ATMs were still working.

Customers on social media complained about the interruption.

One said she was trying to transfer money to pay bills.

"I don't keep a lot of money in my everyday card account due to the paywave stuff (had my card stolen before) and I can't pay my rent yet as it's not set up on direct debit," another said.