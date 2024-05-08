Disqualified driver rams cops, almost hits pedestrian

Police at the corner of Winifred St and Main South Rd during their hunt for a suspect. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A man who rammed a patrol car while fleeing Dunedin police tried to steal another vehicle while armed with a weapon, police said.

It has also emerged that the speeding driver narrowly missed hitting a pedestrian as he made his getaway after ramming the police car.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the incident began when the man allegedly stole a VW vehicle from a Dunedin address.

A police patrol spotted the VW speeding on the Southern Motorway at 10.30am but the driver fled and ended up in a dead-end street in Green Island.

The driver continued into a business premises carpark but realised there was no escape route so attempted to drive back out past a patrol car which was blocking the way.

"He drove into that police vehicle, hitting it and another parked vehicle, and narrowly missing an employee of the business in the process.

"The male then continued to drive out of the business and has hit a third vehicle and carried on."

Police swarmed the area, set up cordons and began searching for the man who had dumped the vehicle on Shanks St and run away on foot.

"While he has been running away he has gone into two residential addresses with a weapon with the intent to steal another vehicle to aid in his escape but has been unsuccessful," Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man on Winifred Street and took him into custody.

The man failed an impairment test at the police station, Snr Sgt Bond said.

"There were no injuries to police staff or the public."

Police were asking any witnesses to come forward, along with anyone with CCTV/dash camera footage.

The man was facing 13 charges, ranging from burglary, driving while disqualified, failing to stop, unlawfully in yards, and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Further charges were likely, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow.