Dunedin Powerball player wins $4.3 million

A lucky Powerball player from Dunedin will be ending 2025 as a multi-millionaire after winning $4.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Whitcoulls in George St, Dunedin.

The prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the twenty-third Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just days after an Auckland player scored themselves the ultimate Christmas present, winning $5.3 million on Christmas Day.

Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s draw. The winning tickets were sold at Fresh Choice Mangere Bridge in Auckland and New World Bishopdale in Christchurch.

Lotto NZ's "biggest Christmas ever" promotion was also drawn tonight, with over 100 extra prizes up for grabs.

One other lucky Kiwi will also be starting the new year as a millionaire. The winning ticket was sold at Plaza Supervalue in Invercargill.

Another 100 winners will be extending their summer holidays after each taking home $50,000. Players can check their promotion tickets to see if they’re a winner on MyLotto.

Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.