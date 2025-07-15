Elderly man taken to hospital after 'tornado' hit campervans

hoto: Google Maps

A man in his mid-80s has been taken to hospital after being trapped in his campervan when it was blown over in a Northland camping ground.

Another campervan has been destroyed. It had flipped on its roof and been blown about 50-metres into a Norfolk Pine tree.

Ambulance and Fire and Emergency were called to Tauranga Bay Holiday Park about 9.15am on Tuesday.

The injured man was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital in a moderate condition.

RNZ's reporter at the scene said the man's campervan was flipped on its side.

The damage is very localised with nearby campervans untouched.

Some at the scene have reported seeing a waterspout, it was also being described as a tornado.

MetService said intense rain and thunderstorms in the area meant there was the potential for tornadoes.

But a spokesperson could not say whether one had occurred.

However, wind gusts of up to 75km/h had been recorded in the Kaeo area.