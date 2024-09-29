Fire in Alexandra leads to power cuts

Close to 5000 properties were affected by a power cut in Central Otago this afternoon, after a power pole in Alexandra caught fire.

A Fenz spokesman said one fire appliance from the Alexandra brigade had been sent and the fire was brought under control in 15 minutes.

The power was turned off at about 3.50pm and came back at about 4.30pm.

There was no damage to surroundings and the scene was left with the power authorities.