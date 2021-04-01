Five new Covid cases in managed isolation

There are no new Covid-19 community cases to report today and five border-related cases in managed isolation.

The new cases all arrived on flights from India, via the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon.

The first case arrived on March 20 and tested positive on day 10 of their time in managed isolation. They were classed a a contact of another case.

Two other cases were contacts of other cases, arriving on March 23 and 27 and returning positive tests on days 7 and 3, respectively.

The remaining two cases arrived on March 30 and returned positive tests on arrival.

Meanwhile, nine additional people have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 67, while the total number of confirmed cases is 2145.

One previously reported positive Covid-19 case has been reclassified as not a case following further testing and investigation, the Ministry said.

"They have been assessed as an historical infection which has been recorded in their home country, and therefore has been removed from New Zealand's case numbers."

Grand Mercure managed isolation facility

As at 9am today, 333 of the 343 group of returnees who required additional monitoring after leaving the Grand Mercure have returned negative test results.

Of the remaining 10, two were exempt because they are infants, one refused and three have been assessed by public health officials as requiring no further action. The Ministry said it is continuing to monitor the four outstanding results.

"A highly precautionary approach has been taken with this group and the public health assessment is that they pose a low risk to the public."

Today's results come after Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins put on a brave face for the cameras when he received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine yesterday.

Swapping the usual suit jacket for a white "Unite against Covid-19" T-shirt, the minister gave a somewhat nervous laugh after being asked to roll up his sleeve.

Asked by a reporter how he felt about needles, usually, he said: "I'm not a great fan - no."

But there was nothing to worry about when the nurse gave him his first jab; saying with a huge grin and laugh: "Didn't even feel it. There you go - see?"