1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Coromandel shooting

An officer stands at the roadblock on 390 Road in Waiau, Coromandel, this afternoon. Photo: Chris Bruce

A shooting has left one person dead and another with serious injuries in the Coromandel.

Police said they were called to The 309 Road just after 2pm today where two people were found with gunshot wounds.

One person was arrested and charges were being considered, police said. They were not seeking anyone else.

Jeff Howarth, who runs the Waterworks on the 309 Rd near Coromandel Town, said a large number of emergency services were at the scene this afternoon. Howarth said he gave CPR to one of the victims.

Westpac rescue helicopter told RNZ that crew were transporting a patient to Auckland City Hospital following a shooting incident.

A St John spokesperson confirmed one person had been flown to hospital in a serious condition.

The spokesperson said they were notified just before 2pm and one ambulance, one first responders unit and two helicopters attended.

Police said The 309 Road is closed and people were advised to avoid the area.