Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre dies

Virginia Giuffre. Photo: Reuters

Virginia Giuffre, one of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's most prominent accusers, has committed suicide, her family have confirmed.

Giuffre, 41, died on Friday in Western Australia state, where she had been living for several years, the family said in an emailed statement.

"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors.

"Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure."

Western Australia state police said they received a report late on Friday (local time) that a 41-year-old woman, whom they did not name, died at a residence in Neergabby, a rural area on the outskirts of Perth.

Police said first aid was attempted to no avail and that foul play was not suspected.

Giuffre captured global attention in March this year when she shared a photo on social media showing her face with what appeared to be extensive bruising, AAP reports. In the post, she said she had been involved in a bus crash, was hospitalised with kidney renal failure and had four days to live.

Giuffre was one of the first people to call for criminal prosecution against Epstein, which he eventually faced. Epstein was charged with sex trafficking in July 2019.

Authorities say he committed suicide a few weeks later while imprisoned in New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Epstein's death has ignited controversy for years, with some alleging he was murdered in jail to cover up the exposure of the rich and powerful clients who allegedly were involved in trysts with some 250 underage girls on his island.

In 2024, a group of victims filed a lawsuit accusing the FBI of covering up its failure to investigate Epstein.

The administration of United States President Donald Trump has vowed to release all documents related to the charges against Epstein, including lists of high-profile people associated with him.

In February this year the "first phase" of documents was released but contained no bombshells.

Giuffre in 2022 settled a lawsuit in which she accused Britain's Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her as a teenager at Epstein's mansion in New York and on Epstein's private Caribbean island, Little St James.

Several lawsuits and legal cases have been spawned by the accusations against Epstein, including the sex trafficking conviction in New York for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused of helping Epstein, her former boyfriend, sexually abuse teenage girls.

She is serving a 20-year sentence at a prison in Florida.

- additional reporting AAP