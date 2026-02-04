Andrew out of palatial Windsor home

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seen driving in Windsor at the weekend. Photo: Reuters

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of King Charles III, has moved out of his palatial home, a royal source has confirmed, after new damaging revelations about his links to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The former prince, 65, had hoped to stay at Royal Lodge, his Windsor home of decades, for longer, the Sun newspaper said, but was moved under the cover of darkness on Monday and driven to a cottage in Sandringham, the King's Norfolk estate.

A royal source confirmed on Wednesday that he was now resident there, but that he might occasionally return to Windsor in the coming weeks while a transitionary phase was completed.

"With the latest batch of Epstein files it was made clear to him that it was time to go," the Sun quoted a friend as saying.

"Leaving was so humiliating for him that he chose to do it under the cover of darkness."

Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate where Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor is reported to have moved to. Photo: Reuters

Charles stripped Mountbatten-Windsor of his titles in October last year and said he would be moved after details emerged of his ongoing relationship with Epstein.

The King has also said that his sympathy is with the victims of abuse.

New files related to Epstein published by the US Justice Department last Friday included emails suggesting that Mountbatten-Windsor maintained regular contact with Epstein for more than two years after he was found guilty of child sex crimes.

They also include pictures appearing to show Mountbatten-Windsor crouching over and touching the waist of an unidentified woman lying on the floor. Her face was blacked out in the redacted images.

The former Duke of York has denied wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and had previously denied maintaining ties with the financier after Epstein's 2008 conviction, apart from a 2010 visit to New York to end their relationship.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.