More jobs to be cut at Health NZ

Health New Zealand chief executive Margie Apa. Photo: RNZ

Hundreds more jobs are poised to go at Health New Zealand under proposals to be laid out to staff on Friday.

The two units facing the latest cuts are the 1000-strong procurement supply unit and 500-strong planning, funding and outcomes unit.

It is understood Health NZ will propose to disestablish hundreds of jobs in procurement, as well as from within the three parts of planning.

"I acknowledge a large number of positions and vacancies are proposed to be removed," chief executive Margie Apa told staff.

Another email on Thursday referred to staff whose jobs would be "significantly impacted".

"We knew this was coming," one staffer told RNZ.

More exact numbers and restructure details will be clearer after the executive meets staff on Friday.

"Our priority has consistently been to approach change collaboratively and with transparency," Apa said in an email last Friday, seen by RNZ.

"There is a lot to be considered, and we are listening to our staff and unions."

More than 1000 data and digital positions already face the chop under an earlier proposal, as well as hundreds in Public Health, Hauora Māori services and Pacific Health.

This comes as Health NZ struggles to rein in a $140m-plus monthly deficit by deploying a mass "reset" designed under Commissioner Lester Levy and Apa.

"I am committed to keeping you up to date as we go through the change required to ensure we live within our budget and move resources and decision making closer to local communities." Apa said.

These proposals would be the last ones issued before Christmas, she said.

A consultation period on Friday's proposals would be open till January 31.

"It is an unsettling time for our staff as we work to reset," Apa said.

HNZ has extended the consult period for the earlier proposed cuts, to January 31 for data and digital, and to January 17 for Hauora Māori and Pacific servies.

A process to invite expressions of interest in clinical leadership roles would not start till after January 13.

The PSA union has been approached for comment.

The cuts are reported to come from a specific unit within the government agency.

The job losses come as Health NZ faces a $1.1 billion loss in the current financial year.