Four new Covid cases in MIQ

There are four new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation in New Zealand today.

There are no new community cases to report.

Two people travelling from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates tested positive in MIQ.

A traveller from India, who also stopped in the UAE, has also tested positive.

The fourth case, a person travelling from the US, is deemed historical.

Border-related cases

The Ministry of Health confirmed all close contacts of the border-related cases have returned negative results.

Of the 349 people who departed the Pullman Hotel isolation facility, 347 have returned negative test results.

The Ministry is awaiting results of two people.

Covid in MIQ

The ministry has confirmed that five returnees have been infected by a source within New Zealand managed isolation facilities since the pandemic began.

This does not include 13 international mariners, who are thought to have contracted Covid-19 overseas.

The total number of returnees is now more than 105,000.

The infections involve seven events across five facilities: Rydges Auckland, Pullman Auckland, the Sudima Christchurch Airport, Crowne Plaza Christchurch and the Jet Park Auckland quarantine facility.

Numbers

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 72. The total number of confirmed cases is 1951.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,537,594.