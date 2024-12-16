Water use warning after demand soars

Photo: File image

Reduce water use or face restrictions before the new year.

The warning from the Selwyn District Council comes as water use across the area spirals.

In just the first few days of summer, the peak daily demand rose by about 10,000 cubic metres of water a day, an amount normally seen at the height of summer.

The council said if people continue to use water at this rate, water restrictions could be introduced in the coming weeks.

In the first week of December, peak daily demand increased from 35,000 cubic metres a day the week before to 44,000 cubic metres.

Council executive director of infrastructure and property Tim Mason said peak time water use is the main problem.

“While our on-demand networks are set up to handle normal increases in use at peak times, if lots of people turn on their hoses during peak times in the morning or evening (6am-9am and 4pm-9pm) this causes difficulties for the network and can run reservoirs low or push us over the amount of water available.”

Mason said people being mindful of their water use in recent years meant restrictions have not been needed.

If restrictions were to come into effect, it would be a staged process.

Each stage imposes stricter rules from banning the use of sprinklers to not watering at peak times and banning the watering of lawns.

The strictest condition is a total ban on all external non‐essential use of water.

“Water is a finite resource and every drop counts, we need to use it wisely,” Mason said.