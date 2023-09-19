Gastro outbreak cases rise

The number of cryptosporidium cases in Queenstown has risen to 15 in the first outbreak of the bacteria in the resort town for 40 years.

Queenstown Lakes District Council confirmed a further seven cases on Tuesday afternoon after issuing a boiled water notice to residents on Monday afternoon after eight cases were initially notified.

The areas impacted include the town’s CBD, plus the suburbs of Frankton, Shotover Country, Fernhill, Kelvin Heights and Hanley’s Farm.

QLDC Property and Infrastructure general manager Tony Avery said there is no confirmed link to the bacterial disease and the town’s water supply.

However, some earlier indications point to the water supply at Fernhill/Sunshine Bay being a potential source “so that’s where we’re really focussing on [testing]”.

“We are aware of recent reports on social media of people living in Fernhill feeling unwell. As a result, Council via its contractor began more frequent monitoring in the Fernhill area on Friday 8 September. All results to date have been, and continue to be, normal.

“There has been extra monitoring done in Fernhill from September 8.

“Because we’ve now got 15 cases, and that’s unusual, the advice from Public Health is that we need to take a precautionary approach.

“We can’t prove that it’s not the water supply but we can’t find any obvious link.”

Council was due to meet this afternoon with National Public Health Service Southern for an update on the situation and to consider next steps.

“Boiled water notices are not easy for us to issue and not easy for people to deal with, until we know more it’s very much a precautionary approach,” Mr Avery said.