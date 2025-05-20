Gold teeth help solve cold case mystery

Police had issued an appeal to anyone who had pictures of Artour Melikov Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

The remains of a Russian stuntman who went missing in New Zealand more than 20 years ago have been formally identified thanks to photos of his gold teeth.

Artour Melikov was 36 when he was reported missing on 10 September 2002.

Police found his vehicle at Jellicoe Reserve near Bulli Point at Lake Taupō, and the car key, his throwing knives, clothing, passport and other documentation were inside.

An extensive search for Melikov was unsuccessful.

In January, several bones were found near a walking track at Motutere and police were called.

They believed the bones were Melikov's but could not identify him or contact his next of kin, so they asked the public for any photos of him to help with identification.

Melikov was a stuntman, appearing in Xena: Warrior Princess during his time in New Zealand, and police hoped someone who worked with him may have had good photos - especially of his gold teeth.

Two people contacted police with photos which helped police formally identify him, Senior Constable Barry Shepherd said.

"The two photos sent in have shown clear evidence of his gold teeth and clothing he was wearing when he was found. I want to thank these people for coming forward to allow us to formally identify Artour and provide some closure."

The case has been referred to the coroner.